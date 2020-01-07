DGCA to issue notices to 100 GoAir pilots, senior execs over violation of FDTL norms

GoAir

Aviation regulator DGCA has started the process of issuing show cause notices to approximately 100 pilots and senior executives of GoAir over alleged violation of flight duty time limit (FDTL) norms, a senior official said on Monday.

According to a source, GoAir cancelled as many as 40 flights between December 23 and 24. During this period, it also reported air turn back of two if its aircraft due to engine glitches and they were later taken out of operations for further inspection.

The airline had said on December 26 that due to inclement weather in north India, it experienced extensive flight delays and diversions leading to cancellation of flights as its crew approached its FDTL in the last two-three days.

Prior to that the budget carrier reported a series of incidents involving engine glitches, mainly in its A320 Neo planes, which resulted in non-availability of some of such planes for operations, the source said. However, the airline has cited several other reasons as well for the cancellations.

"This was further exacerbated due to the CAA (Citizenship Amendment Act) protests wherein our crew members were unable to report for duty," the airline had said.

It also said that GoAir had placed an order of 144 Airbus A320neo aircraft and experienced delivery delays during the month of November and December, adding to its operational challenges.

Asked if the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) has initiated the process of issuing notices to around 100 pilots and senior officials of budget carrier GoAir over violation of FDTL norms, the senior official replied in the affirmative.

"Yes, it is in process. Those who have violated FDTL are being issued show cause notices as to why action should not be taken against them," the official said.

GoAir did not respond to queries sent by PTI on Monday.