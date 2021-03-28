Devotees can now order prasad from ten temples in Telangana via speed post

Devotees can make the prescribed payment at the nearest post office and prasad - in the form of dry fruit, will be delivered at the devotees' homes within a couple of days.

Now you can receive prasad from ten popular temples across Telangana, delivered to your home via India Post. The Telangana Endowments Department has joined hands with India Post to provide a home delivery service of prasad.

On Saturday, the Telangana Endowments Minister Indrakaran Reddy officially launched the service from Hyderabad.

Officials said that under the scheme, devotees can make the prescribed payment at the nearest post office and avail of the service. Thereafter, prasad - in the form of dry fruit, will be delivered at the devotees' homes within a couple of days.

The service is also being made available through 1.6 lakh post offices spread all over the country.

The temples from which prasad will be available under the service, include Lakshmi Narasimha Swamy temple at Yadagirigutta, Sitarama Ramachandra Swamy temple at Bhadrachalam, Jnana Saraswathi temple at Basara, Anjaneya Swamy temple at Kondagattu, Mallikarjuna Swamy temple at Komaravelli, Ujjaini Mahankali temple and Ganesh temple in Secunderabad, Yellamma-Pochamma temple in Balkampet and Hanuman temple in Karmanghat.

Reddy said that the Endowments Department is also making arrangements for devotees to book offline arjitha seva services of select temples, at post offices. The facility is primarily for devotees who are unable to make online bookings of sevas.

The department in April 2020 had begun the service of an online Puja facility for 12 temples for devotees who were unable to attend the temples physically owing to the COVID-19 lockdown and travel restrictions.

