A woman devotee was injured in Andhra Pradeshâ€™s Vijayawada after a 'Mekhalam' fell off from the Dwajasthambam (flag-pole) at Kashivishweshara Swamy temple in Sathyanarayanapuram. Following the incident, devotees ran out of the temple in fear.

The temple on Monday witnessed heavy crowds as it was the first Monday in the auspicious Kartikamasam. The injured devotee was identified as Manikyamba (70), who suffered bleeding as a result of the injury.

She was later shifted to a local private hospital as the temple staff were alerted for the medical emergency. The private hospital provided her medical care. Officials said she is now out of danger.

According to the temple authorities, the incident took place while the staff were setting up Akasha Deepams at a certain height. The temple committee immediately stopped devotee visits for a brief period until the repairing of the Dwajastambam was completed.

According to reports, on learning of the incident, local MLA Malladi Vishnu directed the temple authorities for immediate repairs to avoid any inconvenience. According to officials, the wooden mekhalam was in poor condition as it was an old one.

The temple priests have also conducted Shanti puja and 'Prayaschitta Samprokshana homam' following the incident. Temple's Executive Officer Seetha Ramaiah, said that the temple will be available for devotees for visiting from Tuesday as usual.

Meanwhile, Vellampalli Srinivas, Minister of Endowments inaugurated the foundation stone of Malleshwara Swamy temple expansion works at Indrakeeladri.

Earlier in October, ahead of Dasara, a sudden slide at Indrakeeladri left three policemen injured ahead of CM Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy's visit to Kanaka Durga temple on the hill. At the time, CM attended the event following a brief delay. Security personnel had redirected the devotees to the bottom of hill in view of the CMâ€™s visit which averted any further untoward incidents.