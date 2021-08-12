'The Devil is Back': Prakash Raj after successful surgery for fracture

On August 10, Prakash Raj took to social media to inform his fans that he sustained a minor fracture.

Actor and filmmaker Prakash Raj recently underwent a surgery to fix a fracture in his left shoulder. He extended his gratitude to fans for their prayers, love and support. Informing fans that the surgery was successful and that he is recovering, Prakash Raj wrote, “The devil is back… successful surgery. thank you, dear friend Dr, #guruvareddy and thank you all for your love n prayers. back in action soon,” the actor tweeted. The 56-year-old actor shared a picture of himself from the hospital.

On August 10, Prakash Raj took to Twitter to inform his followers that he sustained a fracture and that he was flying to Hyderabad to undergo treatment. “A small fall. a tiny fracture. flying to Hyderabad into the safe hands of my friend Dr Guruvareddy for a surgery. I will be fine, nothing to worry about . keep me in your thoughts,” his tweet read.

According to reports, Prakash Raj completed the latest schedule of director Mani Ratnam’s upcoming movie Ponniyin Selvan. The latest shoot reportedly took place in Pondicherry. The film is based on a novel by Kalki Krishnamurthy of the same name. Mani Ratnam’s magnum opus stars an ensemble cast which includes actors Aishwarya Rai, Vikram, Trisha, Karthi, Jayam Ravi, Lal, Sarath Kumar, Jayaram, Vikram Prabhu, Prabhu, Ashwin Kakumanu, Kishore and Aishwarya Lekshmi, among others.

Prakash Raj was recently seen in Netflix’s Tamil anthology Navarasa. Helmed by director Bejoy Nambiar, Prakash Raj played a pivotal role in the short Ethiri. Based on the emotion of compassion, Ethiri co-stars actors Ashok Selvan, Vijay Sethupathi, Revathi and Ashok Selvan. Produced and presented by filmmakers Mani Ratnam and Jayendra Panchapakesan, the nine-part anthology marks the coming together of nine Kollywood directors and a star cast, that includes actors such as Suriya, Vijay Sethupathi, Parvathy Thiruvothu, Aditi Balan, Siddarth, Yogi Babu, Bobby Simha and Revathi among others.

The list of renowned directors roped in for the project includes Gautam Vasudev Menon, Priyadarshan, Bejoy Nambiar, Karthik Subbaraj, Sarjun, Vasanth, Karthick Naren, Arvind Swami (in his directorial debut), and Rathindran Prasad. The artists involved in the project offered their services pro bono to help members from the Tamil film fraternity who were affected by the pandemic.

