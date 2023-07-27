Developmental work in Karnataka to take a hit to fund guarantee schemes: DK Shivakumar

Shivakumar was responding to a question about a letter allegedly written by Congress MLAs expressing their unhappiness over the delay in developmental works.

news News

Developmental work in Karnataka will take a backseat, as the state government will prioritise funding its five guarantee schemes, Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar said on Wednesday, July 26. He appealed to party legislators for patience, while also attributing part of the financial challenges to the ‘bankrupt’ state in which the state was left by the previous BJP government.

Shivakumar was responding to a question about a letter allegedly written by Congress MLAs expressing their unhappiness over the delay in developmental works and their inability to access ministers. Terming the letter “bogus,” Shivakumar said, “We have had to set aside Rs 40,000 crore this year. This year, we can't provide development. Even in irrigation and public works, we can't give funds for development. But expectations are high. We've asked MLAs to wait. We will explain this to them at the CLP meeting.”

A letter purportedly written by BR Patil and 11 other MLAs surfaced on social media, highlighting issues faced by MLAs. However, Patil denied writing the letter and lodged a complaint with the police. Chief Minister Siddaramaiah said on July 26 that MLA BR Patil said the letter was fake. The letter had requested a legislature party meeting, prompting CM Siddaramaiah to call for a Congress Legislature Party Meeting on July 27 to address various issues.

The Deputy CM further attacked the former BJP government for creating bankruptcy in the state. “The previous government created bankruptcy. Excess tenders were floated. The treasury was emptied, but we had to keep our promise of implementing the guarantees. In the first year itself, we've kept our word. So, everyone must be patient," he said.