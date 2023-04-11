Despite Congressâ€™s objection, Sachin Pilot begins fast against own govt in Rajasthan

Congress leader Sachin Pilot has accused the Ashok Gehlot-led Rajasthan government of inaction on corruption allegations against the previous Vasundhara Raje government.

news Politics

Despite the partyâ€™s objections, Congress leader Sachin Pilot on Tuesday, April 11, began his one-day fast at Shaheed Smarak in Rajasthan's Jaipur. Ahead of his fast, he paid floral tributes to anti-caste social reformer Jyotirao Phule in the city. Pilot has accused the Ashok Gehlot-led Rajasthan government of inaction on corruption allegations against the previous BJP government under Vasundhara Raje.

Pilot said: "No action was taken on corruption allegations during the Vasundhara Raje government. While being in the Opposition, we had promised that an inquiry would be conducted. As six to seven months are left for the election, questions could be raised if there was any alliance between Gehlot and Raje. Action will have to be taken soon to prove that it is not. Congress workers should also feel that there is no difference between our words and actions."

On Monday, April 10, Congress state in-charge Sukhjinder Singh Randhawa termed Pilotâ€™s move as being against the party interest and an "anti-party activity". "Sachin Pilot's day-long fast tomorrow (Tuesday) is against the party interests and is anti-party activity. If there is any issue with his own government, it can be discussed in the party forums instead of in the media and public," he said in a statement.

"I have been an AICC in-charge for the last five months and Pilot has never discussed this issue with me. I am in touch with him and I still appeal for calm dialogue since he is an indisputable asset to the Congress," Randhawa added.