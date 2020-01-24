Derogatory remarks case against BJP’s H Raja: Madras HC asks cops to file chargesheet

Raja had abused the Madras High Court in September 2018 in a video that went viral.

The Madurai Bench of the Madras High Court directed the Thirumayam police in Pudukottai district on Thursday to file a chargesheet against BJP National Secretary H Raja, disposing of a case against him for making derogatory remarks against the judiciary. The police have been directed to file the chargesheet within two months.

The matter came before Justice AD Jagadish Chandira on Thursday when petitioner and Thanthai Periyar Dravidar Kazhagam leader S Doraisamy argued that the police was afraid to take action against the national ruling party leader.

In a video that went viral in 2018, an angry H Raja is seen gesturing wildly and screaming at two policemen who were trying to pacify him. The leader was riled up when the police attempted to prevent a Vinayaka Chaturthi procession headed by H Raja from entering a communally sensitive area, where the Madras High Court has previously banned processions. He is heard abusing both the Tamil Nadu police and the Madras High Court in the video.

Raja had initially claimed that the video was ‘dubbed’. However, he subsequently appeared before a bench of Madras High Court Justices CT Selvam and Nirmal Kumar in October 2018 who had taken suo motu cognisance of the issue. The leader reportedly stated that he had become ‘emotional’ and offered his unconditional apology to the court.

In his rant, H Raja accused the police of being corrupt and of receiving bribes from Christian missionaries. He also abused the Madras High Court using obscene words and told the police that they ought to be ashamed since the CBI raided DGP TK Rajendran’s house. Despite the policemen claiming that they were just following orders of the Madras High Court, H Raja went on to insult the court once again in public and demanded that a stage be constructed for him to talk.