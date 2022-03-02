Denied a bribe, Andhra nurse lies that mother of newly delivered baby is HIV+

The nurse had demanded a bribe of Rs 2000 for facilitating the smooth delivery of the child and was upset that it wasn’t paid.

news Controversy

A mother of a newly-delivered baby and her family were put in extreme distress, all for not paying a bribe of Rs 2000 at a government hospital in Andhra Pradesh’s Kadapa district. The victim, Subhashini, was told by the duty nurse that she had tested positive for HIV (Human immunodeficiency virus). In the internal inquiry conducted by the District Hospital Kadapa, it was found that the nurse, identified as Latha, wanted to see the family anxious as they did not give her the money. According to the hospital superintendent, Latha felt that she was entitled to Rs 2000 as she took care of Subhashini and facilitated the smooth delivery of the child. The shocking incident took place on Monday, February 28.

On Sunday, Subhashini, a resident of Somapuram village in Chapadu mandal delivered the baby. And Lalitha, the nurse who facilitated the delivery, asked the victim to give Rs 2000–towards her services. Subhashini reportedly told the nurse that she did not carry any money and promised that she would pay the next day when her husband returns. However, angry that Subhashini did not give in to her demand immediately, on Monday when the woman’s husband and her family members visited the hospital, Latha lied to them that Subhashini had tested positive for HIV.

The family, who were shaken by the news, approached the doctors for a clarification as the HIV test before the delivery was negative. Reportedly, after a while, the nurse told Subhashini that she had lied to them for not giving the money.

Speaking to TNM, the Hospital Superintendent David Selvin Raj said, “We conducted an internal inquiry after the victim’s husband made an official complaint with us. In the inquiry, we found that the nurse had indeed caused distress to the family for not giving the money.”

“Following the inquiry, we have sent the report to the District Collector. The District Collector will decide further.”

While some media reports stated that a police complaint was lodged in this regard, Proddatur II town police Circle Inspector clarified, “We have not received any complaint from the husband. The case is being dealt with by the hospital superintendent.”



