'Demise of Ms ME Dia': Meet the man behind the viral newspaper obituary

"With profound regret, we announce the demise of Ms ME Dia, beloved daughter of Mr EE Dom (FR) and wife of Mr T Ruth in New Delhi on September 8,2020. Mourned by friends and family," the note reads.

An 'obituary' proclaiming the death of the media at a time when many observers have criticised the wall-to-wall and insensitive coverage of TV news channels over actor Sushant Singh Rajputâ€™s death each night on primetime, is going viral on social media. The obituary, which was published in the New Delhi edition of The Hindu cleverly proclaims the death of 'Ms ME Dia'.

Taking to Twitter, Kartik Sahni, who gave the advertisement said, "Surprised, confused yet thankful that The Hindu decided to carry my listing.

Speaking to TNM, the 24-year-old, born and raised in New Delhi, who works in the education sector said, "We have been living in dangerous times. The economy is falling, migrants are struggling and the health sector is in trouble and it got me to ask myself, how much worse do things have to get, for people to sit up and take note. That's what sparked it."

"Ever since the GDP contracted by 24%, I was diligently checking the 9 pm news every day to see what they're talking about. I personally wanted to know if this was something that could have been avoided and get some information on it. But everyday, it was the same story. All channels were talking about the same thing and indulging in over-the-top coverage," he added.

Many on social media also pointed out that the notice was similar to an obituary published in the Times of India in June 1975, which had declared the death of 'DEM Ocracy' when Prime Minister Indira Gandhi had declared an Emergency in the country.

Brilliant!! reminds me of this death notice in the Times of India in June 1975

It says,

D'OCracy - D.E.M., beloved husband of T. Ruth, loving father of L.I. Bertie, brother of Faith, Hope, Justicia, expired on June 26. pic.twitter.com/OTjzIk1tCL â€” JayEnAar (@GorwayGlobal) September 11, 2020

Kartik said that the ad was the inspiration for him as well.

"I remember seeing the ad from my school days. That was my inspiration. The initial few drafts that I submitted to two newspapers were very different. I was much more explicit and said democracy had died in a building collapse because the fourth pillar fell down. But it was obviously caught, so I decided to rephrase the words," he chuckles.

"I took the name of T Ruth from there so I could have a fun commonality," he said, adding that the advertisement cost him Rs 1,000.

"I gave it only in the Delhi edition but I thought it can travel through social media anyways. The reaction has surprised me in a very pleasant way; both by the scale of the reaction and that it has been overwhelmingly positive," he added.