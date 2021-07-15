Demand for residential real estate has plunged in Bengaluru

The second wave of the COVID-19 pandemic and the ensuing lockdown during the April to June quarter (Q2) dented the demand for residential real estate in Bengaluru by more than 25%, but prices remained resilient and appreciated marginally by over 1% during this period, reveals the latest Magicbricks PropIndex report.

Rajaji Nagar, RMV Extension Stage 2, Haralur Road, JP Nagar Stage 6, and Konanakunte are the prominent localities that have seen an increase in property prices during the quarter. Ready-to-move properties saw a YoY dip in prices by 0.3%, while the QoQ prices improved by 0.3%. Buyers were also observed to favour under-construction properties as prices showed a 2.9% QoQ and 3.1% YoY increase.

The PropIndex also indicates that the demand in Bengaluru residential market reflected an increased preference for properties in more than Rs 7,000 per sq ft, holding a market share of 39% in Q2 2021, as against 36% in Q1 2021. Accordingly, the demand was mostly concentrated in 2 and 3 BHK configurations, together contributing to 88% of the total searches in the city. The 3BHK configuration dominated the residential market accounting for around half of the total consumer preference.

The PropIndex Report also revealed that the inauguration of the green line metro service from Yelachenahalli to Silk Institute in Q1 2021, had increased the demand for the properties in the price range Rs 5,000-6,000 along Kanakapura Road in Q2.

The propensity of demand was found concentrated in well-connected localities such as Whitefield, Sarjapur Road, and Bellary Road, which have consistently ranked high in terms of searches in recent quarters.

“Unlike the first wave, the recovery in demand for residential real estate has been faster in the second wave. The residential markets of Bengaluru, Chennai, Thane, Noida-Greater Noida, Kolkata, and Delhi witnessed price corrections ranging from 1%-2.3% during the quarter that also saw rising medical expenses and debt. Bengaluru is one of the few markets in the country where the premium segment continues to do well even during restrained real estate activity,” said Sudhir Pai, CEO, Magicbricks.

“Schemes by the developer such as flexible payment offers, no Pre-EMI options, and low booking amount, can potentially convert fence-sitters into potential buyers. Further, the state government’s assistance to property taxpayers during the lockdown that extended a 5% property tax rebate till June 30, brought in positive sentiment in the city,” he added.