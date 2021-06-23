Delta Plus variant in Kerala: Curbs imposed in Palakkad, Pathanamthitta local bodies

Three cases of the Delta Plus variant were reported from Palakkad and Pathanamthitta districts in Kerala. The Union government has classified the Delta Plus variant as a ‘variant of concern’.

news Coronavirus

After three cases of Delta Plus variant of the SARS-CoV-2 virus were reported from Kerala’s Palakkad and Pathanamthitta, the district administration has tightened restrictions in the region. On Tuesday, the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare had announced that the Delta Plus variant is a ‘variant of concern’ showing characteristics of increased transmissibility, stronger binding to receptors of lung cells and potential reduction in monoclonal antibody response. A total of 22 cases of Delta Plus variant has been found in India, with 16 being from Maharashtra.

In Kerala, out of the three cases, two were reported from Palakkad district. Palakkad Collector Mrunmai Joshi on Tuesday announced that two gram panchayats from where the cases were reported, Parali and Pariyari, will be completely closed from June 23 for a week. “Though presently there is no dangerous situation, as part of making people take more precautions, more regulations are being implemented in two local bodies. There should be no situation where people make crowds, should compulsorily follow other regulations like physical distancing, wearing masks etc,” the Collector said in a Facebook post. Two women in their 50s had tested positive for the Delta Plus variant in April-May. Both have tested negative for the virus now.

In both the gram panchayats in Palakkad, the Collector has announced there will be only one exit and entry point to regulate movement. “Only shops selling essential items which includes ration shops, grocery stores, vegetable and fruit stalls, shops selling dairy products, fish and meat stalls, shops selling food items of animals and birds and bakeries will be allowed to open from 9am to 2 pm. In hotels and restaurants, only home delivery will be allowed and timing for this has been regulated from 7 am to 7.30 pm,” the Collector said in the statement. Police should also take necessary measures to block people from venturing outside unless it is to hospitals or for essential services, she added.

In Pathanamthitta district, the Delta Plus variant was reported in a four-year-old child in Kadapara gram panchayat. The district police have announced that checks in the region would be made more stringent.

“The highest number of cases in the district are now benign reported from Kadapara, from where the Delta Plus variant was reported. Measures have been taken to ensure the reduction in the transmission of the disease. Police have also taken measures to regulate people’s movement into and outside the region. In containment zones, relaxations will only be given for essential services,” said Pathanamthitta district police chief R Nishanthini. In the large community cluster in Kadapara panchayat, from where the Delta Plus variant was reported, test positivity rate stands at 18.42%.

Meanwhile, the state government has announced more relaxations in the state.

