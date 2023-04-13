Dell Technologies and Alienware launch their first gaming experience store in India

The store has product display and experience areas, e-sports game section along with a peripheral and accessories unit that reconstructs an all-round immersive game experience for players.

Atom Gaming

Dell Technologies and Alienware on Wednesday, April 12, announced the opening of the first-ever gaming experience store in India. Located in Nehru Place, New Delhi, the store’s design concept reflects Dell and Alienware’s core principles of innovation, interaction, and community building by creating an immersive experience for gamers. Dell Technologies' executives Rosandra Silveira, Sr. Vice President, Global Channel Sales, and Raj Kumar Rishi, Vice President and Managing Director, Consumer and Small Business, inaugurated the store, which is also a hub for gamers and enthusiasts to meet, interact, and play their favourite games on Dell’s latest devices. The store has product display and experience areas, e-sports game section along with a peripheral and accessories unit that reconstructs an all-round immersive game experience for players.

The overall storefront is designed with metallic style and unique colour design, with iconic Alienware elements that create a powerful visual identity for the store. The store is designed with digital screens, creating engaging and dynamic content that allows visitors to dive right into an extraterrestrial gaming experience. The main attraction of the store is the “Battle Zone,” which allows gamers to face off with their opponent and test-drive the entire available ecosystem. The “Browse and Explore” section takes this a step further by allowing visitors to look and feel a variety of Dell gaming laptops, desktops, peripherals, and lifestyle notebooks. There is also a dedicated “Accessories Zone” which showcases products beyond Dell’s main offerings.