Dell ranked Indiaâ€™s most trusted brand, Chinese smartphone brand Mi comes second

As per TRA's Brand Trust Report (BTR) 2020, Samsung Mobiles secured the third place, followed by Apple iPhone and LG taking fourth and fifth ranks respectively.

Atom Brand

Dell has been ranked as India's most trusted brand second year in a row in TRA's Brand Trust Report (BTR) 2020. Chinese mobile phone major 'Mi' ranked second and led that mobile phone category for the first time, it said. Samsung Mobiles secured the third place, followed by Apple iPhone and LG taking fourth and fifth ranks, respectively.

Oppo is at sixth spot on the trust ranking this year. Sony Entertainment Television, the Hindi general entertainment channel, ranks seventh featuring among the top ten for the first time in ten years.

Maruti Suzuki, the four-wheeler manufacturer makes to eight rank and is also the leader in the automobile. The ninth most trusted brand rank is held by Samsung for the televisions and is followed by Vivo mobile phones at the tenth slot.

Five mobile phone brands make it to the top ten list from among the twenty listed, making it the largest category in the report.

F&B (151 brands) and FMCG (144 brands) are the categories with the largest number of brands, contributing to 29.5% of the total brands. LG secured the leadership position in televisions (All-India Rank 5), refrigerators (All-India Rank 14), washing machines (All-India Rank 26).

Among other notable category leaders is Patanjali Dant Kanti (All-India Rank 15) from toothpaste category, which has broken the nine-year winning streak of Colgate.

TRA's Brand Trust Report (BTR) 2020 came about from a comprehensive primary research conducted on TRAâ€™s proprietary 10-brand behaviours which constitute the Brand Trust Matrix. Respondents in this yearâ€™s study included 1,711 consumer-influencers across 16 cities and over 8,000 unique brands were analysed. Out of this, the top 1000 brands were listed in this yearâ€™s report.

N. Chandramouli, CEO, TRA, said: "The Covid times have been harrowing for brands, and even consumers have been in an extended state of anxiety for multiple reasons. The impact of the pandemic is visible on the trust placed in brands, leading to a dethroning of many erstwhile category leaders."

With IANS inputs