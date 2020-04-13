‘A delight watching him perform’: PC Sreeram praises Fahadh in ‘Trance’

PC Sreeram is currently associated with the Telugu film 'Rang De' for which he is cranking the camera.

Flix Mollywood

Acclaimed filmmaker and cinematographer PC Sreeram has praised Fahadh Faasil’s performance in Trance. After watching the film, he wrote, “#Trancemovie @Fahadhfaasil performance keeps You in a trance throughout the film. Its a delight watching him perform. Every aspect of film keeps u in trance.”

Trance has been scripted by Vadakkan Vincent. Anwar Rasheed, besides directing the film, is also bankrolling it under his banner Anwar Rasheed Entertainments. The film stars Fahadh Faasil in the lead role with Nazriya, Vinayakan, Soubin Shahir, Chemban Vinod, Sreenath Bhasi and Alphonse Puthran also included in the star cast.

The lockdown has undoubtedly forced netizens to turn towards the OTT platforms for entertainment. Several movies, old and new, are available for entertainment here but PC Sreeram feels that the content becomes monotonous.

Sharing his experience, PC Sreeram tweeted, “OTT platforms contents after some time becomes too monotonous. All the series have the same dark content. After watching a few you know the format they follow becomes very stale and predictable. The creative process is missing. Art has now become a commodity.”

PC Sreeram is currently associated with the Telugu film Rang De for which he is cranking the camera. Rang De is directed by Venky Atluri and bankrolled by Naga Vamsi under the banner Sithara Entertainments. Devi Sri Prasad will be setting the music score.

Touted to be a romantic entertainer, this film has Nithin playing the lead role and the first look was released on the eve of his birthday. Sharing the screen space with Nithin is Keerthy Suresh. While Nithin plays the 24-year-old youth Arjun, Keerthy Suresh plays the role of Anu.

Nithin’s Rang De was originally scheduled to hit the marquee in May but the release now stands postponed. The filmmakers are expected to announce the fresh release date later.

