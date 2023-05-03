Delhi Uni students express solidarity with wrestlers, 30 detained by police

SFI in a statement said that some of the activists were beaten up inside the police vehicle while protesting in solidarity with the wrestlers.

news News

Delhi Police have detained 30 activists of student organisations like All India Students' Association (AISA), Students Federation of India (SFI), and others from Delhi University where they were protesting in solidarity with wrestlers demonstrating at Jantar Mantar, an official said on Wednesday, May 3. Deputy Commissioner of Police (North) Sagar Singh Kalsi said that around 35 protestors from AISA, SFI, Bhagat Singh Chatra Ekta Manch, and others gathered outside the Arts Facultyâ€™s rear gate on Wednesday at around 1.15 pm and started raising slogans.

"They were asked to disperse from there and maintain the peace and tranquillity in the area. When they did not leave, they were peacefully removed from there and around 30 of them have been detained," said the DCP. The official said that no permission was sought for the protest nor any intimation was tendered.

Meanwhile, SFI in a statement, said that some of the activists were beaten up inside the police vehicle while protesting in solidarity with the wrestlers. "Today, SFI along with other progressive organisations gave a call for a rally called 'Students for wrestlers' at Arts Faculty, North Campus. A peaceful rally and protest was held to show solidarity with the cause of the wrestlers, and Bajrang Punia was called as a speaker to address the students. Before the students could even gather at the Arts Faculty, the police came with heavy deployment and started to brutally detain students," it said.

"The guards of Delhi University administration were particularly brutal. While detaining, the clothes of our women activists were torn. The guards did not care if their clothes were coming off while picking them up," it said.