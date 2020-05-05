Delhi schoolboy held in ‘Bois locker room’ controversy: What the scandal is all about

The members of the Instagram chat group would share private pictures of underage girls, without their knowledge, and post crude comments that ranged from objectification, body shaming to “jokes” about sexual assault.

The Delhi police have taken a 15-year-old boy into custody two days after disturbing screenshots of an Instagram chat group called ‘Bois Locker Room’ went viral on social media. The group comprised around 26 members, all aged between 15-17 years. The members of the group would share private pictures of underage girls, some of whom were their classmates, without their knowledge, and post crude comments that ranged from objectification and body shaming to “jokes” about sexually assaulting them.

The incident came to light after a teen from South Delhi shared a screenshot over social media to expose the group chats.

She wrote on Twitter, “A group of south delhi guys aged 17-18 types have this ig gc (Instagram group chat) named "boy's locker room" where they shit on, objectify and morph pictures of girls their age. 2 boys from my school are a part of it. MY FRIENDS AND I ARE FREAKING OUT THIS IS SO EWWW AND NOW MY MOM WANTS ME TO QUIT IG.”

The girl also shared the screenshot of the list of participants of the group and that of their chats where those same individuals are seen sharing pictures of girls and passing comments on them.

The screenshots sparked a massive outrage across Twitter as well as Instagram, with many users pointing out that the incident shows how rape culture is deeply-rooted in India, even among teenagers.

Delhi police investigation

The police received a complaint from the principal of a prominent school in South Delhi's Saket at the Saket police station requesting for a probe into the matter and the same was forwarded to the Cyber Cell. Apart from this, another complaint was filed at a police station in North Delhi by a parent in connection with this Instagram group.

The case was registered under section 465 (forgery), 471 (using forged document), 469 (Forgery for purpose of harming reputation), 509 (intending to insult the modesty of any woman) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and 67 and 67A of the Information Technology (IT) Act at cyber cell of Delhi police.

On Monday evening, the police brought into custody a prominent South Delhi school student in connection with the probe. Twenty-two others have also been identified.

"22 other boys have also been identified and they would be called for investigation," the police told IANS. The detained accused would be produced before the Juvenile Justice Board (JJB).

The Cyber Cell unit of Delhi Police has also asked Instagram to share details of the group's members and admin, and is awaiting their response, he said, adding that an investigation is underway.

"We have not received any complaint yet in this regard. But taking suo motu cognisance of the matter, we are registering a case under relevant sections of IPC and IT Act for obscenity," said Anyesh Roy, Deputy Commissioner of Police (Cyber Cell).

Delhi Commission for Women seeks probe

Following the outrage, the Delhi Commission For Women (DCW) took suo-motu cognisance of the incident and issued two notices, one to the police and one to Instagram, seeking information of the admin and each member of the group and on whether Instagram has taken any action in the matter.

"It is reported that the group is used for sharing objectionable pictures of minor girls and young women, many times with their personal information. The members of the group have been reported to have discussed techniques of raping women and gang-raping minors," the notice by the DCW said.

"It is a very serious matter wherein an open media platform is being used for illegal activities," the Commission said, adding that it has instituted an inquiry into the matter. The Commission also asked whether Instagram had apprised the police of the matter and sought details by May 8.

In the notice to Delhi Police, the panel sought a copy of the FIR, information on whether any accused have been identified and a detailed action-taken report on the matter by May 8.

(With agency inputs)