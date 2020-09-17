Delhi riots case: Opposition leaders meet President, seek probe into police’s role

The opposition leaders have alleged that politicians, activists, economists, the general public and students are being targeted while alleged hate speeches are being ignored.

A number of opposition leaders, namely Congress leader Ahmed Patel, CPI (M) General Secretary Sitaram Yechury, CPI leader D Raja, DMK leader Kanimozhi and RJD MP Manoj Jha met President Ram Nath Kovind on Thursday to put forth their concerns over the issue of the investigation on the February riots in Delhi. According to ANI, DMK leader and Lok Sabha MP Kanimozhi said that they have represented a proposal for proper and fair investigation to be done to the President. “Delhi riots are being linked with the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) protests and that politicians, activists, economists, the general public and students are being targeted,” Kanimozhi told ANI.

CPI General Secretary D Raja said, "We will submit a memorandum regarding the Delhi police’s investigation and inquiry into the Delhi riots and how they are handling the inquiry," as reported by TOI. “We will also explain to him what is happening and seek his intervention,” he added.

“People who are working to explain the right thing to the public are being attacked. We have presented a memorandum to the President to look into the manner of the investigation which is being conducted. It should be a fair and unbiased probe,” Ahmed Patel, Congress leader said to ANI

The leaders also criticised the police for the reference made to CPI(M) general secretary Sitaram Yechury and other political leaders citing disclosure statements by the accused.

The leaders also said that while the police was "silent" on the alleged hate speech of BJP leaders, and turned a blind eye towards the role of its own personnel during the violence, the probe appeared to be pursuing a line of inquiry "criminalising the protests against the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA)" and portraying them as a conspiracy which resulted in the riots in Delhi.

Delhi Police on Wednesday filed a charge sheet before a city court under the stringent law UAPA and other sections against 15 persons for larger conspiracy in northeast Delhi riots in February. Special cell of Delhi Police told the court that it has relied upon CD-R and Whatsapp chats.

In its charge sheet running into 10,000 pages, the police has listed 747 witnesses and of them 51 have recorded their statements under CRPC 164 (before the magistrate).

The communal clashes had broken out in northeast Delhi on February 24 after violence between citizenship law supporters and protesters spiralled out of control leaving at least 53 people dead and around 200 injured.

With PTI inputs