Delhi police register FIR against JNUSU President Aishe Ghosh, 19 others

JNU

The FIR against Aishe and 19 others is one of the three in relation to Sunday’s violence.

Aishe Ghosh, the Jawaharlal Nehru University Students’ Union (JNUSU) President, who was seriously injured in the violence in the university on Sunday, has been named along with 19 others in an FIR registered by the Delhi police. There have been no arrests in relation to the incident as of now.

Aishe and others have been accused by the JNU administration of attacking security guards. A second FIR has also been filed against persons for vandalising the server room on Saturday. The third FIR, apart from the above two, is in reference to the mob violence that broke out on campus on Sunday when about 50 masked people with lathis had barged into the campus around 6.30 pm. They damaged property, and attacked students and faculty, causing at least 28 of them getting seriously hurt. No arrests have been made in this case yet.

NDTV reports that the FIR naming Aishe and the 19 others was registered at 8.43 pm on Sunday, the same time students and professors in the university were being beaten up. The FIR accuses the named persons of indulging in “physical violence”, “pushing lady guards” and “threatening” guards. It was also at this time that the FIR about Saturday's incident (the server room) was registered.

The FIR against Aishe Ghosh, based on JNU admin complaint, was reg'd at 8:45 pm on 5th Jan.



By 8:45 pm, JNU was rocked with violence. Aishe, others injured.



At this time, Admin chose to lodge FIR against her for violence of *previous* day, 4th Jan.



@arvindgunasekar reports. — Sreenivasan Jain (@SreenivasanJain) January 7, 2020

The second FIR about the server room vandalism states that some “miscreants” entered the room around 1 pm on Saturday and damaged the servers, which had recently been brought back online. The servers were restored by 4 pm. The JNU administration alleges that this incident is part of an ongoing tussle between the university and students over an increase in the hostel fees.

During the Sunday violence, masked persons also allegedly blocked off and damaged an ambulance that was trying to enter the JNU campus to help the injured. A nine-doctor team from AIIMS was allegedly attacked outside the main gate of the campus as well.

Aishe Ghosh was reportedly hit over the eye by the attackers with an iron rod. Visuals that emerged from that night showed Aishe bleeding profusely from her head. “I have been brutally beaten up by masked people. I don’t know who they were,” she had said then. Another JNUSU office bearer was also injured.

The JNUSU, meanwhile, responded to the FIRs filed by the JNU administration and alleged that the latter used “masked” security guards to vandalise the server room and attack students.