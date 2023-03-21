Delhi liquor scam case: Kavitha displays phones that ED claims she destroyed

The ED claimed in one of its reports that Kavitha had destroyed her phones to erase evidence, which was later leaked to the media and refuted by the MLC.

Alleging that the Enforcement Directorate (ED) leaked false information regarding the investigation into the Delhi liquor scam case, Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) MLC Kalvakuntla Kavitha displayed her phones to the media before entering the ED office on Tuesday, March 21. The ED claimed in one of its reports that Kavitha had destroyed her phones to erase evidence, which was later leaked to the media. Kavitha, who is also the daughter of Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao, was summoned for questioning by the ED for the third time for her alleged involvement in the Rs 100 crore Delhi liquor scam on Tuesday.

Amid slogans of ‘Jai Kavitha Akka’, the MLC on Tuesday morning stepped out from her car and displayed a sealed cover containing her phones to the media, before submitting them to the investigating officers. Kavitha said that the leakage of false information by the ED caused damage to her reputation.

Further, in a strongly-worded letter to Jogender, Assistant Director of the ED, Kavitha said that the agency was acting with malice. “I may take this opportunity to point out a glaring act of malice on the part of the agency when it has chosen to make insinuations against me in the prosecution complaint filed qua some other accused in November 2022, alleging that certain phones stand destroyed. It is baffling to note as to how, why, and under what circumstances the agency made such an allegation, when I was not even summoned or asked any questions whatsoever,” she said.

Kavitha stated that while she was summoned in March 2022, the accusations of her involvement in the scam were made only in November last year. The accusations against her “were not only malafide, misconceived but also prejudicial”, she wrote. “Be that as it may, the deliberate leakage of the false accusation to the public has led to a political slugfest, wherein my political adversaries have been flaunting the accusations, to accuse me of destroying the so-called evidence, and indulging in causing great harm to my reputation, and attempting to defame me, my political party as well as to lower my image in the eyes of the public at large,” she added.

Further, she said that “it was unfortunate that a premier agency like the ED is becoming privy and party to these acts and sabotaging and sacrificing its sacrosanct duty of free and fair investigation at the altar of vested political interest”.

