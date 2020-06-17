Delhi Health Min Satyendar Jain, MLA Atishi diagnosed with COVID-19

Satyendar Jain was admitted to the hospital on Tuesday after he complained of high fever.

Delhi Health Minister Satyendar Jain tested positive for COVID-19 on Wednesday, a day after he was admitted to a hospital here following high fever, a senior official said. Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) MLA and National Spokesperson Atishi and two other members of the party have also been diagnosed with COVID-19.

The 55-year-old minister was brought to the Rajiv Gandhi Super Speciality Hospital (RGSSH) in the early hours of Tuesday and was administered a test for the novel coronavirus infection that morning, for which he tested negative.

"He still has fever. The minister was tested again today after 24 hours of the first test," a senior official said. This time, he tested positive, the official added. Doctors at the RGSSH said his condition is "stable" but he has been again put on oxygen support.

Meanwhile, Atishi took to Twitter to assure her followers that she is okay and under home isolation after being diagnosed with COVID-19. According to sources, Atishi was tested on Tuesday for COVID-19 and her report, in which she tested positive for the disease, came on Wednesday.

"Thanks a lot for all the love and good wishes! Want to reassure everyone that I'm doing OK. Am in home isolation since I got my test results. Fully equipped with fruit, Vitamin C and an oximeter to monitor oxygen levels," she tweeted, posting photos of oximeter, fruits and medicines.

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal took to Twitter to wish her speedy recovery.

"Atishi ji has played an important role in the fight against corona. I hope that she will get healthy soon and again get involved in serving the people," Kejriwal tweeted in Hindi.

Apart from Atishi, a member of the chief minister's media team and a member of the Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia's team have also tested positive for COVID-19, sources said.