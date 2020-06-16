Delhi Health Min admitted to hospital after high-grade fever, breathing difficulty

Satyendar Jain has been admitted to the Rajiv Gandhi Super Speciality Hospital (RGSSH), a dedicated COVID-19 facility under the Delhi government.

Delhi Health Minister Satyendar Jain has been hospitalised after suffering from high-grade fever and a sudden drop in his oxygen level. In a tweet, the minister said that he has been admitted to the Rajiv Gandhi Super Speciality Hospital (RGSSH) here, a dedicated COVID-19 facility under the Delhi government. Satyendar Jain has also submitted his samples for a COVID-19 test at the hospital.

"Due to high grade fever and a sudden drop of my oxygen levels last night I have been admitted to RGSSH. Will keep everyone updated," Jain tweeted.

Delhi had recorded 1,647 fresh coronavirus cases on Monday, taking the tally in the city to over 42,000-mark, and the death toll due to the disease climbed to 1,400. Seventy-three fatalities have been recorded in the last 24 hours, the Delhi Health Department had said in a bulletin.

The Delhi government has directed its Public Works Department to install within 24 hours CCTV cameras in COVID-19 wards of its all coronavirus-designated hospitals here. The Delhi government has also directed all laboratories and hospitals to work on their full potential and ramp up COVID-19 testing capacity to meet the increased demand of processing samples.

The decision came after Union Home Minister Amit Shah held an all-party meeting and paid a surprise visit to the LNJP hospital. The Delhi Government, after an announcement from Amit Shah on Sunday for doubling of tests, hoped that the COVID-19 testing will be increased as the Centre had extended its laboratory facilities to the Delhi government.

Sharing this information, Delhi's Health Minister Satyendar Jain said all labs and hospitals have been directed to work on their full potential to step up testing. Jain asserted that Delhi was doing "maximum testing earlier" and will continue to do more testing with whatever resources are at its disposal.

Meanwhile, India registered over 10,000 COVID-19 cases for the fifth day in a row pushing tally to 3,43,091 on Tuesday, while the death toll rose to 9,900 with 380 new fatalities, according to the Union Health Ministry data.

