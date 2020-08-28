Delhi HC stays Sudarshan TV's 'UPSC Jihad' show on Muslim civil servants

Police associations had condemned Sudarshan TV editor-in-chief Suresh Chavhanke for his communal remark against Muslims and the students of Jamia Millia Islamia.

news Court

The Delhi High Court on Friday stayed the telecast of the Sudarshan TV programme hosted by the channel’s editor-in-chief Suresh Chavhanke, a day after a small video clip about the programme had drawn condemnation from all quarters, including from police organisations.

In the viral clip, Suresh Chavhanke had alleged a conspiracy in the "overwhelming" number of Muslim students clearing the Union Public Service Commission exams, and had referred to the students of Jamia Millia Islamia University in Delhi as ‘jihadis’. A petition was then filed by students of Jamia, as well as retired civil servants against the programme, stating that it was hateful and incited communal hatred against the students as well as the Muslim community.

According to Bar and Bench, a Delhi High Court bench of Justice Navin Chawla issued notice to the Centre, the UPSC, Sudarshan TV, as well as Suresh Chavhanke. In lieu of the notices being issued, the programme, scheduled to air on Friday night, was also stayed.

The IPS Association had reacted strongly to the viral clip, saying, "A news story targeting candidates in civil services based on religion is being promoted by Sudarshan TV. We condemn the communal and irresponsible piece of journalism."

The Jamia Teachers’ Association has demanded that a criminal defamation suit be filed by the administration against “anti-Indian and anti-JMI remarks by traitor Suresh Chavhanke”. “Several derogatory words have been used by the said CMD of Sudarshan News which openly instigates, spewing venom against fellow citizens, and trying to divide people of India,” JTA said.

The Indian Police Foundation, an independent think-tank bringing together the police and citizens to work for police reforms and scientific policing, also tweeted that the "hate story" "against minority candidates joining IAS/IPS is dangerous bigotry".

The foundation further said it hoped that the News Broadcasting Standards Authority, the UP Police and other concerned government authorities would take strict action.

Several people tweeted against the promotional clip and condemned the promotional clip, which also appeared to raise questions about a coaching centre run by Jamia Millia Islamia for IAS aspirants.

A number of serving and retired civil service officers also condemned the video posted by the channel. IPS officer Niharika Bhatt slammed the video, saying it was a "despicable attempt at hate mongering".

"To question the credentials of officers on the basis of religion is not only laughable, but should also be dealt with strictest legal provisions. We are all Indians first," she said.

Retired IPS officer NC Asthana said, By casting doubts on the integrity and impartiality of a constitutional body like the UPSC in the selection of officers for All-India Services, he is spreading disaffection for the constitutional scheme of governance."

IPS officer R K Vij said it was "disgusting" and "condemnable", and must be stopped.