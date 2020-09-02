Delhi HC refuses to stay streaming of ‘Gunjan Saxena: The Kargil Girl’

The Centre had moved the High Court seeking an injunction against the movie, stating that it portrays the ISF in a negative light.

The Delhi High Court on Wednesday refused to grant an injunction against the movie Gunjan Saxena - The Kargil Girl. The court was hearing a plea filed by the Centre plea seeking an injunction was filed by the Centre, alleging that it portrayed the Indian Air Force in a bad light.

According to PTI, Justice Shakdher questioned the Centre for not approaching the court before the release of the movie and said that an injunction cannot be granted now as the movie is already streaming on OTT platforms.

Additional Solicitor General Sanjay Jain, representing the Centre in court, submitted that The Indian Air Force’s image has been ‘dented’ by the movie as it showed the force as gender-biased, which is not correct.

The High Court sought the response of Dharma Productions Private Limited, which bankrolled the movie and the OTT (Over-the-top) platform Netflix where the movie is streaming on the Center’s plea to stop the streaming of the movie. The Court also opined that former Flight Lieutenant Gunjan Saxena, on whom the movie is based, should be made a party to the plea and issued a notice seeking her response.

The Delhi High Court had disposed of a plea seeking the deletion of certain scenes and dialogues which was filed by an NGO named Justice For Rights Foundation. The plea said that, “The gender discrimination which has been portrayed in the movie Gunjan Saxena: The Kargil Girl is incorrect, false and misleading. Over and above, it is not factually corroborated."

Gunjan Saxena: The Kargil Girl released on Netflix on August 12. The film has been criticised for its negative portrayal of the IAF. The IAF had earlier written to the Censor Board, Dharma Productions and the streaming giant Netflix saying that it found some scenes in the movie to be objectionable. It said, "In the aim to glorify the screen character of ‘Ex-Fit Lt Gunjan Saxena’, M/s Dharma Productions presented some situations that are misleading and portray an inappropriate work culture especially against women in the IAF.”



