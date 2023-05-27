Delhi HC directs Marunadan Malayalee to remove defamatory content on Yusuff Ali

The order was passed by Justice Chandra Dhari Singh on a defamation case filed by Lulu Group founder Yusuff Ali against Marunadan Malayaleeâ€™s editor Shajan Skariah.

news Court

The Delhi High Court on Friday, May 26, ordered the Malayalam online portal Marunadan Malayalee to remove all the malicious content published against businessman MA Yusuff Ali, from its social media platforms and website. The order was passed by Justice Chandra Dhari Singh on a defamation case filed by Yusuff Ali against Marunadan Malayalee's editor Shajan Skariah alleging that the portal has been running defamatory content against him since 2013.

â€œThe defendant No.1 (Shajan Skariah) is directed to forthwith take down all/any content published by it on any platform/social media platforms including that of the defendant no. 2 i.e. YouTube in relation to the plaintiff as mentioned in the paragraphs 12, 13, 15, 16, 20 and 22 of the instant application within the next 24 hours;Â¨ the court order said.

The court also restricted the online editor from making any comments on the complainant until the next hearing. Â¨Till the next date of hearing, the defendant no. 1 is also restrained from using any platform/social media platforms including that of the defendant no. 2 i.e. YouTube for making any comments/remarks in relation to the plaintiff,Â¨ the order said.

The court has also directed that if the portal did not take down the content, Google and Youtube has to remove them and suspend the functioning of the portal and its other platforms until the next hearing of the case.

Justice Singh also pointed out that the videos and articles against Yusuff Ali amounted to misuse of freedom and expression. That it unnecessarily targeted the businessman. The counsel for Yusuff Ali argued in the court that the portal continued publishing malicious content even after the injunction orders from Kerala High Court.

Senior lawyers Mukul Rohatgi and Saurabh Kirpal appeared for MA Yusuff Ali.