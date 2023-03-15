Delhi Crime, Fabulous Lives of Bollywood Wives among Netflix shows renewed for Season 3

Netflix India has announced that five of its popular shows will return with their third seasons soon.

Netflix India announced on Tuesday, March 14 that five of its popular shows will return with their third seasons. Delhi Crime, Fabulous Lives of Bollywood Wives, Kota Factory, Mismatched, and She are set to return with their new installments. Delhi Crime is an International Emmy winner show and stars Shefali Shah as Deputy Commissioner Of Police Vartika Chaturvedi, along with Rajesh Tailang, Rasika Dugal and Adil Hussain in prominent roles.

While the first season of the show followed the story of the 2012 Delhi gangrape case, the second season of the show was based on the â€˜Kachha Baniyan gangâ€™ whose members committed crimes while wearing undergarments and a vest. Fans of the show are eagerly waiting to see what the third season will bring along.

Fabulous Lives of Bollywood Wives focuses on the personal and professional lives of Neelam Kothari, Maheep Kapoor, Bhavna Pandey and Seema Kiran Sajdeh (formerly Seema Khan). Neelam, Maheep and Bhavna are married to Bollywood actors Samir Soni, Sanjay Kapoor and Chunky Pandey, while Seema Khan and actor Sohail Khan are now divorced.

Kota Factory, which is set in Kota, Rajasthan, follows the life of Vaibhav (played by Mayur More) who moves to Kota for his studies. It shows the life of students in the city, and Vaibhav's efforts to get into an Indian Institute of Technology (IIT). It also stars Jitendra Kumar, Ahsaas Channa, Alam Khan, Ranjan Raj, Revathi Pillai and Urvi Singh in prominent roles.

Mismatched stars Prajakta Koli and Rohit Suresh Saraf and is based on Sandhya Menon's 2017 novel When Dimple Met Rishi. The series tells the story of Rishi, a die-hard romantic, who falls in love with Dimple, a gamer.

She tells the story of a female constable in the police force who has been inducted in the Anti Narcotics Group to fight a major drug lord. As a part of the mission, Bhumika goes undercover as a sex worker in Mumbai.