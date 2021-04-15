Become a Member

Essential activities, including weddings planned already, will be allowed with curfew passes.

Coronavirus COVID-19 Thursday, April 15, 2021 - 13:42
Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Thursday announced that a weekend curfew will be put in place amid rising COVID-19 cases. Kejriwal announced the decision after a meeting with Lt Governor Anil Baijal. On Wednesday, Delhi recorded the highest single day jump in COVID-19 cases so far with 17,282 cases and 100 deaths.

Essential activities, including weddings that were planned already, will be allowed with curfew passes. Auditoriums, malls, gyms and spas will be shut down and cinema theatres will be allowed to operate with a third of the capacity.

Dine in at restaurants will not be allowed and only home deliveries will be allowed on weekends. Weekend markets will be allowed, but with restrictions. Only one weekly market per day per zone will be permitted.

 

"These restrictions are for your sake. It will be inconvenient but these restrictions are necessary to break the chain of transmission," Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal said in a video address.

On April 6, the Delhi government announced the imposition of a night curfew from 10 pm to 5 am, in effect until April 30. However, essential workers, patients needing medical assistance and passengers travelling by bus or train at night are exempt from the curfew, provided they carry an e-pass issued by the government. At the time, he said that Delhi is experiencing a fourth wave of the coronavirus, but the government will not implement a total lockdown. "As per the current situation, we are not considering imposing a lockdown. We are closely monitoring the situation and such a decision will only be taken after due public consultation," the Chief Minister had said in a press briefing.

The Chief Minister also assured the public that there are an adequate number of hospital beds in Delhi. “It's my request to people not to insist that you want a specific hospital, it will be difficult for us. As your Chief Minister I assure you, in Delhi there is no shortage of beds. I request the media that when they report that three hospitals do not have beds, maybe they are out of beds but that doesn’t mean there are no hospital beds in Delhi. Even at this moment there are over 5000 beds available in Delhi,” he added. 

 

