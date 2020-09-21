Delhi Capitals vs KXIP: Controversial umpiring decision on short run triggers debate

The incident happened in the third ball of the 18th over of KXIP’s chase when the third umpire called a short run against Chris Jordan.

news IPL 2020

While the second match of IPL 2020 turned out to be a humdinger with Delhi Capitals triumphing over Kings XI Punjab (KXIP) in a Super Over in the end, a debatable umpiring decision in the match has led to a controversy.

The incident happened in the third ball of the 18th over of the KXIP chase when the third umpire called a short run against Chris Jordan. However, TV replays suggested that Jordan had put his bat inside the crease while turning for the second run.

Former India batsman Virender Sehwag slammed the umpiring during the Indian Premier League (IPL) game after Chris Jordan's run was adjudged not complete despite replays showing the bat had crossed the line.

After being pushed to the brink, Delhi Capitals (DC) held their nerve to edge out the Kings XI Punjab (KXIP) in a heart-stopping Super Over decider to open their IPL campaign on a positive note on Sunday.

After the 20-over-per-innings match was tied at 157 runs, the Super Over was enforced and Shreyas Iyer's Delhi team prevailed at the Sharjah International Cricket Stadium.

During the 19th over of KXIP's innings when Mayank Agarwal and Chris Jordan were batting, the square leg umpire adjudged that a second run taken by England's Jordan was not complete.

Replays however showed that Jordan's bat had crossed the line.

"I don't agree with the man of the match choice. The umpire who gave this short run should have been man of the match. Short Run nahin tha. And that was the difference," wrote Sehwag on his Twitter account.

I don’t agree with the man of the match choice . The umpire who gave this short run should have been man of the match.

Short Run nahin tha. And that was the difference. #DCvKXIP pic.twitter.com/7u7KKJXCLb — Virender Sehwag (@virendersehwag) September 20, 2020

Meanwhile, KXIP co-owner Preity Zinta in a tweet also questioned the point of having technology if it cannot be used and called on the BCCI to introduce new rules.

I travelled enthusiastically during a pandemic,did 6 days of Quarantine & 5covid tests with a smile but that one Short Run hit me hard. What’s the point of technology if it cannot be used? It’s time @BCCI introduces new rules.This cannot happen every year. #DCvKXIP @lionsdenkxip https://t.co/uNMXFJYfpe — Preity G Zinta (@realpreityzinta) September 21, 2020

Several fans were miffed with the decision and felt that KXIP were robbed of a victory and called it unprofessional umpiring.

Spoke too soon! @DelhiCapitals pulled that one back and how! But in my defence of @lionsdenkxip, that @CJordan run in penultimate over wasn't a short run! What a diffrence that bad decision made!! #DCvKXIP #IPL2020 — Rahul Nanda (@rahulnanda86) September 20, 2020

Umpiring error costing #KXIP the game for now. Should have been clear double when umpire gave a short run. Both these teams anyway find ways to lose a winning game. Well played Mayank Agarwal. Solid proper cricket. #DCvKXIP #IPL2020 — Nikhil Kharoo (@nkharoo) September 20, 2020

With technology available an umpire getting a call wrong, is ridiculous. That wrong call of a short run has robbed @lionsdenkxip the victory. Got to feel for them. But full marks to @DelhiCapitals for hanging on there till the end #DoddaMathu #IPL2020 #DCvKXIP September 20, 2020

#DCvKXIP as you can clearly see it wasn't a short run, as given by the umpire. Kings XI Punjab is the real winner. Wish the match referee could change the on-field umpire's wrong decision for the obvious mistakes in run-outs and other instances that involves the crease. https://t.co/CnhKqATF6g — Manjeet Singh (@Manjeetpfc) September 20, 2020

Bowling first in the Super Over, Delhi's South African pacer Kagiso Rabada kept his cool to snare two wickets and conceded just a couple of runs to KL Rahul's team.

Delhi easily hunted down the three-run target to start their campaign with a thrilling victory.

With IANS inputs