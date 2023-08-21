Delhi bureaucrat accused of raping minor detained by police

The official has been booked for allegedly raping his deceased friend's minor daughter for several months.

news Crime

The Delhi Police has detained Premoday Khakha, the suspended rape accused Delhi government official, and his wife after questioning them for several hours at their residence on Monday, August 21. He has been booked for allegedly raping his deceased friend's minor daughter for several months. According to reports, the girl became pregnant and Premodayâ€™s wife terminated the fetus by making the girl take abortion pills.

Earlier, in the day, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal passed the suspension order of the Premoday Khakha, Deputy Director of the Delhi government's Women and Child Development department, who has been accused of repeatedly raping his friend's minor daughter. Kejriwal has also directed the chief secretary to file a detailed report in this connection by 5 pm.

The rape case was reported from North Delhi's Burari. The accused allegedly repeatedly raped the victim between 2020 and 2021. "As his wife also aided him in the act and did not report the matter to the police, we have added Section 120-B [criminal conspiracy] in the FIR [First Information Report] against his wife," said the police source.

The victim is a Class 12 student. In 2020, the father of the victim died and the Premoday offered to take her in. The girlâ€™s mother obliged since they were family friends. The girl stayed at the accused personâ€™s house between October 2020 and January 2021, after which she moved back with her mother.

The girl had an anxiety attack in August this year and was admitted at a hospital. During the counselling session there, the girl revealed that she was raped. After this, the hospital informed the Burari police. The police have recorded her statement, and once she is discharged from the hospital, the police will take her to the local magistrate to get her statement recorded.

The police said that they have lodged an FIR under sections 376(2)(f) (rape of a minor), 506 (criminal intimidation), 509 (outraging the modesty of a woman), 323 (causing hurt), 313 (causing miscarriage without a womanâ€™s consent), 120-B (criminal conspiracy), and 34 (criminal act done by several persons in furtherance of common intention) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and relevant sections of the Protection of Children against Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act against the accused and his wife.