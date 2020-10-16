Deleted scene in â€˜Love Action Dramaâ€™ goes viral

The film, directed by Dhyan Sreenivasan, has Nayanthara and Nivin Pauly in the lead.

Flix Mollywood

The Dhyan Sreenivasan directorial Love Action Drama released last year was one of the biggest hits in the Malayalam film industry. A year after the filmâ€™s release, the makers have released a deleted action sequence on YouTube, which is now going viral.

The stunt scene has the filmâ€™s male lead Nivin Pauly thrashing some goons on the street, as a rhythmic music is played in the background. Nayanthara, the female lead of the film, walks towards him with another woman, and ends the fight. The three of them and actor Aju Varghese then ride away in a car.

Dhyan, who began as an actor in his brother Vineeth Sreenivasanâ€™s film Thira, turned a director with Love Action Drama. He also wrote the script of the film. Apart from Nayanthara and Nivin, the film featured his veteran actor-writer father Sreenivasan along with Urvashi, Aju Varghese, Dhanya Balakrishnan and director Antony Joseph.

Dhyan also roped in a strong technical team for Love Action Drama. Shaan Rahman was the music composer for this flick while the lyrics were penned by Vineeth Sreenivasan. Jomon T John cranked the camera and the editing was done by Vivek Harshan with art direction by Ajay Mangadu. Actor Aju Varghese was one of the producers of the film, along with Visakh Subramaniam.

Last year Dhyan and his dad were both seen in the same film for the first time. Kuttymama, a comedy entertainer, had Sreenivasan play a retired army man called Shekaran Kutty, telling old war time stories. The film however does not have Dhyan and Sreenivasan together in a frame. Kuttymama was directed by VM Vinu.

Dhyan also played lead in a film called Sachin released last year, directed by Santhosh Nair.

An upcoming film Dhyan has is Sayanna Varthakal, a socio political satire in which he and Gokul Suresh will be acting together. It is directed by debutant Arun Chandu.

Watch: Deleted scene from Love Action Drama

