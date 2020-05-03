Defence forces to shower petals, play music to honour corona warriors

This will be done as part of the armed forcesâ€™ elaborate arrangements to conduct aerial fly-pasts, light up ships at sea and shower flower petals on several hospitals across the country.

news Coronavirus

The Ministry of Defence on Sunday said that the Indian Air force is going to thank all doctors, medical staff and others involved in the fight against COVID-19 by dropping flower petals on Victoria hospital and Command Hospital by helicopter.

A spokesperson said a transport aircraft will do a flypast at 3:45 pm over Vidhana Soudha and petals will be dropped between 10:30 am-10:45 am at the Victoria and Command Hospitals.

A band of the Indian Air Force will also perform at Victoria Hospital from 10 am. At 7:30 pm in the evening naval ship INS Vikramaditya will be illuminated which is at anchorage off the Karwar coast.

The transport aircraft will first fly over Hyderabadâ€™s Hussain Sagar at 2.40 pm. From there, at 3.45 pm the aircraft will fly over Karnatakaâ€™s Vidhan Soudha. The aircraft will then travel over the Secretariat in Thiruvananthapuram at 5.15 pm and end in Sulur in Tamil Naduâ€™s Coimbatore at 5.55 pm.

Flower petals will be will be dropped at Thiruvananthapuramâ€™s Medical College and General Hospitals. From there, they will travel to Chennai where flower petals will be dropped over TN Govt Multi Super Speciality Hospital and the RG General Hospital. Flower petals will be then dropped at the Victoria and Command Hospitals in Bengaluru. From there, the helicopters will proceed towards Hyderabad, and petals will be showered over Gandhi Medical College.

The IAF on Sunday morning tweeted that the fighter aircraft training mission departure as well as helicopter departure has been delayed by one hour, due to rains over Delhi

This will be done as part of the armed forcesâ€™ elaborate arrangements to conduct aerial fly-pasts, light up ships at sea and shower flower petals on several hospitals across the country on Sunday to express gratitude to lakhs of doctors, paramedics, sanitation staff and other front-line workers engaged in fighting the coronavirus pandemic.

Chief of Defence Staff General Bipin Rawat earlier on Friday had announced that the three services will carry out a series of activities to thank the "corona warriors".

The thanks-giving activities started with laying of wreaths at the police memorial in Delhi and in several other cities on Sunday morning to honour the police personnel deployed for enforcement of the nationwide lockdown.

Cities where fighter jets of IAF will conduct fly-pasts include Delhi, Mumbai, Jaipur, Ahmedabad, Guwahati, Patna and Lucknow. Transport aircraft of the force will carry out similar drills in a number of cities including Srinagar, Chandigarh, Delhi, Jaipur, Bhopal, Mumbai, Hyderabad, Bengaluru, Coimbatore and Thiruvananthapuram, officials had said on Friday. Military bands will play "patriotic tunes" outside various civil hospitals treating coronavirus patients across the country while the Navy will light up its ships and sound the siren of the ships and fire flares at 7:30 PM at anchorage.

(with PTI inputs)

.