Defend & Protecht launches India’s first active anti-viral masks with 4 Heiq Swiss technologies

The Chennai-based Defend & Protecht Initiative, powered by HeiQ Viroblock, has introduced India’s first multi-functional protective masks enhanced by four HeiQ technologies at the same time. With active anti-viral, anti-bacterial and anti-microbial effects, enabled through the use of HeiQ Viroblock Swiss technology, these masks are self-sanitizing, reusable and are environmentally friendly.

HeiQ Viroblock NPJ03 is amongst the first textile technologies in the world to be proven effective against SARS-CoV-2 (COVID-19) in the laboratory, deactivating 99.99% of the virus in just 30 minutes. When used properly, the masks can reduce virus load by 99.997%. The masks use HeiQ Pure, HeiQ Smart Temp and HeiQ Eco Dry technologies. Such a combination of high-tech Swiss textile innovation in one mask is not available on any other mask currently available in India.

In a recent CNN Money Switzerland interview, HeiQ Group’s CEO Carlo Centonze said, “Textiles are one of the main vectors for viruses and also for bacteria. The technology we [developed] really addresses both. All the textiles that are treated with [HeiQ Viroblock] become basically capable to destroy both of them in seconds to minutes and make sure that there is no re-transmission or contamination from the surfaces.”

The Defend & Protecht initiative consists of three textile specialist organizations – Emcee Apparels, Sreekumaar Texind Corporation and Dvintex. “We strongly believe that everyone should have access to masks that protect them from viruses. Defend & Protecht’s masks are provably of the highest quality available in the non-medical category,” says Bharat of Emcee Apparels.

Defend & Protecht materials are sustainably sourced and responsibly made. Senthilkumar from Sreekumaar Texind says, “At Sreekumaar, we have developed a standard of care with innovative solutions at our women-centric manufacturing operations. As we combat the increasing spread of COVID-19, our masks ‘Defend and Protecht’ you during this pandemic “. The facility maintains stringent health and sanitisation standards.

The masks were introduced at Rs. 250/- for pre-orders through online platforms in July 2020. The Essential India basic line, available only based on enquiries from institutions or NGOs, is priced from Rs. 30/- onwards. The Defend & Protecht range of masks offers enhanced protection for men with beards at an added cost. The anti-viral and anti-bacterial treatments on Defend & Protecht products stay active for up to 30 gentle washes. The masks have a life cycle of 18-24 months with proper care. The Defend and Protecht initiative is currently testing extended protective accessories to be launched soon.