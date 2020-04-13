Deepti Sati bags role in Manju Warrier’s ‘Lalitham Sundaram’

The film marks the directorial debut of Manju Warrier’s brother, Madhu Warrier.

Flix Mollywood

It was reported a few months ago that Madhu Warrier is directing a feel good family entertainer which has been titled Lalitham Sundaram, which has his sister Manju Warrier as the main lead along with Biju Menon. Manju Warrier plays an entrepreneur in this flick.

An update about Lalitham Sundaram is that it will have Deepti Sati, who was last seen in the Prithviraj starrer Driving License, playing an important role. Sources in the know say that she will be paired opposite Anu Mohan in the movie.

Madhu Warrier who is making his directorial debut with this film stated to TOI that he'd long been inclined to direct but was only in a position to do so.

The debutant said that he had worked on Lalitham Sundaram for nearly three and a half years before bringing it to the floors. He was quoted as saying, “I’m really excited and confident about starting work on the film. I have a good team and the artistes are like family, so I feel we will have a happy mood on the sets.”

The director has roped in P Sukumar to crank the camera, Lijo Paul to do the edits, and Bijibal to compose the tunes. The project is scripted by Pramod Mohan. Lalitham Sundaram is being bankrolled jointly by Manju Warrier Productions and Century Films.

The film commenced shooting on February 19 this year and was on until the lockdown was announced.

The film's lead star Manju Warrier has Chathur Mukham in her kitty. Directed by Rajeet Kamala Sankar and Salil V, the film has Sunny Wayne in an important role. Renji Panicker, Niranjana Anoop and Alancier form the supporting cast of this horror flick.