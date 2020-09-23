Deepika Padukone, Rakul Preet, Sara Ali Khan summoned by NCB

Deepika was issued summons as some WhatsApp conversations purportedly discussing banned drugs are being probed by the agency.

news Drug probe

Bollywood actor Deepika Padukone has been summoned by the Narcotics Crime Bureau in connection with drugs nexus being probed by the agency in connection with actor Sushant Singh Rajput's death case. Along with Deepika, actors Rakul Preet Singh, Sara Ali Khan, Shraddha Kapoor and Simone Khambatta have also been summoned.

Deepika was issued summons after some WhatsApp conversations purportedly discussing cannabis are on the radar of the agency. News channels had accessed alleged WhatsApp chats between Deepika and her manager Karishna, who works for talent agency Kwan.

In the chats, a person called D reportedly says, “...Maal you have.” To which, Karishma replies, “I have but at home. I am at Bandra...” Karishma is then seen saying, “I can ask Amit if you want.”

The federal anti-drugs agency has already summoned KWAN talent management agency's CEO Dhurv Chitgopekar in connection with its probe.

During the investigation, NCB questioned Jaya Saha, who was Sushant’s talent manager, who also works with Kwan. It was from Jaya’s phone that the chats were allegedly recovered.

The CBI has also recorded the statement of Saha and Sushant's manager Shruti Modi on several occasions during the ongoing probe.

The NCB has so far arrested more than 12 people, including Rajput's girlfriend and actress Rhea Chakraborty and her brother Showik Chakraborty, in connection with the probe into the drugs angle in the case of the actor's death.

Rajput (34) was found dead at his home in Bandra area in Mumbai on June 14.

This is a developing story