Deepika Padukone to present award at Oscars 2023

Actor Deepika Padukone will be presenting an award at the Oscars 2023 ceremony. She will join the likes of Emily Blunt, Samuel L Jackson, Dwayne Johnson, Michael B Jordan, Janelle Monae, Zoe Saldana, Jennifer Connelly, Riz Ahmed, and Melissa McCarthy to be part of this honour. The 95th Oscars will air live on ABC on Sunday, March 12, 2023. A list of names was shared on the Academy's Instagram handle. The caption read, "Meet your first slate of presenters for the 95th Oscars. Tune into ABC to watch the Oscars LIVE on Sunday, March 12th at 8e/5p! #Oscars95."

With this, Deepika will be the third Indian presenter at the Oscars so far, according to Vogue. In 2016, Priyanka Chopra presented the award for Achievement in Film Editing to Margaret Sixel for Mad Max: Fury Road. Much before that, late model Persis Khambatta presented the award for the Best Feature-Length Documentary Film.

On the work front, Deepika will next be seen in Fighter starring Hrithik Roshan and Anil Kapoor. The film is directed by Siddhant Anand. She will also be seen in Project K, alongside Prabhas and Amitabh Bachchan.

