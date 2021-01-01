Deepika Padukone deletes all her posts on Instagram and Twitter

Deepika, who has over 52 million followers on Instagram and about 27.7 million followers on Twitter, seems to have deleted her posts overnight.

news Bollywood

Bollywood actor Deepika Padukone deleted all her posts from her social media profiles on Twitter and Instagram, much to the surprise of her fans. The posts seemed to disappear overnight, and many wondered if her account had been hacked. However, a source close to the actor told The Indian Express that it was not the case.

Deepika, who is active on social media, has over 52.5 million followers on the photograph sharing application Instagram and about 27.7 million followers on micro-blogging site Twitter. She had around 1200 posts on Instagram, a Twitter user noted.

On Friday morning, she also deleted the ‘Highlights’ of her Instagram stories, which earlier still could be viewed on her Instagram account.

Several users on social media tweeted screenshots of her profile, wondering if it was a new campaign strategy as well.

“Deepika has went from 1200 posts to 196 and continues to decrease. Looks like she has a New Years Present planned for all her fans,” the user tweeted.

Deepika is currently reported holidaying with Ranveer Singh in Rajasthan. The duo was spotted separately at Mumbai airport on Tuesday and have flown to the same Ranthambore resort to celebrate the New Year.

Deepika was most recently seen in Meghna Gulzar’s Chhapaak, also starring Vikrant Massey. She will also be seen in filmmaker Kabir Khan’s 83, based on India's first-ever cricket World Cup victory campaign in 1983, opposite actor Ranveer Singh. Ranveer will be essaying the role of Kapil Dev while Deepika Padukone will be portraying Kapil's wife Romi.

Deepika is also working on director Shakun Batra's next film, with Ananya Panday and Siddhant Chaturvedi. She will also be making her Telugu debut with actor Prabhas, with a project with Mahanati director Nag Ashwin, which is tipped to be a pan-Indian multilingual science-fiction film.