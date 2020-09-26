Deepika Padukone appears for questioning before NCB in drug probe

Actors Sara Ali Khan and Shraddha Kapoor are too expected to be questioned on Saturday in Ballard Estate where the NCB office is, per reports.

Earlier, a message exchange between Deepika and her manager Karishma Prakash of Kwan, a Bollywood talent agency, had been reported in the media in which Deepika was allegedly asking if Karishma has marijuana. The agency Kwan has come under the scanner as well, with many of its employees being summoned for questioning by the NCB in the probe.

The NCB earlier questioned actor Rakul Preet Singh and Karishma over a chat conversation which seemed to indicate that marijuana was brought for consumption.

Several actorsâ€™ names have come up for alleged involvement in consuming banned substances under theNarcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act (NDPS Act), after actor Rhea Chakraborty, while being questioned in the case around her boyfriend Sushantâ€™s death, reportedly named several actors.

However, lawyers have pointed out that merely giving a â€˜listâ€™ of actors and accusing them of consuming marijuana or other drugs banned under the NDPS Act is not enough for the case to stand in court.

The NCB, meanwhile, has reportedly said that it is questioning the actors to establish the alleged network of supply of drugs in Bollywood.

Deepika's manager Karishma Prakash, who was questioned by the team on Friday, has also reportedly been asked to remain present for further questioning on Saturday.

Prakash's WhatsApp chats included conversations about drugs with one 'D' and the central agency wanted to find out who this person was, the NCB sources had reportedly said earlier.

The Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) on Friday questioned actor Rakul Preet Singh, Deepika Padukone's manager Karishma Prakash, and Dharma Productions' executive producer Kshitij Ravi in the drugs probe linked to Sushant Singh Rajput's death.