The IT department had raided Sonu Sood’s residence and offices and accused him of violating the Foreign Contribution Regulation Act (FCRA) while raising donations from abroad.

In his first interview since the Income Tax department raids at his residences and offices, actor Sonu Sood said that he had been approached by two political parties offering to nominate him to the Rajya Sabha. In an interview to NDTV on Monday, September 20, the actor said that he was not mentally prepared to join politics. He also denied the Income Tax department's allegations of tax evasion.

Saying that fully cooperated with the I-T department, he told NDTV, “Whatever documents, details they asked for, we gave. Whatever questions they asked, I answered. I did my part, they did theirs. Whatever questions they raised, we answered each and every one of them with documents. That's my duty. We are still providing documents…it is part of the process.”

A day before the interview, he put out a statement, making his stand in the tax raids public. “Every rupee in my foundation is awaiting its turn to be used to reach the needy and save precious lives,” he said, days after the Central Board of Direct Taxes (CBDT) alleged that he and his associates evaded tax to the tune of Rs 20 crore. The 48-year-old actor said he had been busy "attending to a few guests", and that is why he was unable to be at the service of the people for the last four days.

"Here I am back again in all humility. At your humble service, for life. My journey continues. Jai Hind," he wrote in a statement on Instagram.

The CBDT claimed that after the Income Tax department raided him and a Lucknow-based infrastructure group, it was found that Sood routed his "unaccounted income in the form of bogus unsecured loans from many bogus entities". It also accused the Dabangg actor of violating the Foreign Contribution Regulation Act (FCRA) while raising donations from abroad.

Sood said in his statement that he had pledged himself to the service of the people of India with all his "strength and heart". "You don't always have to tell your side of the story. Time will. Every rupee in my foundation is awaiting its turn to save a precious life and reach the needy. In addition, on many occasions, I have encouraged brands to donate my endorsement fees for humanitarian causes too, which keeps us going," he said.

Sood has been active on social media platforms and hit the headlines with his philanthropic work during the pandemic.

