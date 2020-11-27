Decision on Veerashaiva-Lingayat community after Delhi meet: Karnataka CM Yediyurappa

Yediyurappa also said that the final list of candidates for cabinet expansion will be ready in two days.

Karnataka Chief Minister BS Yediyurapa on Friday said that a decision regarding categorising the Veerashaiva-Lingayat community under the Union government’s OBC list would be taken after discussion with leaders in New Delhi. Yediyurappa is set to discuss several important issues during the cabinet meeting and one among them is to recommend the inclusion of Veerashaiva-Lingayat community into the Union government’s list of Other Backward Classes (OBC).

CM Yediyurappa said that he would fly to New Delhi in three days, to discuss the issue with the BJP’s national leaders. “This is a very important issue and it needs to be discussed with national leaders. I will be holding a meeting with them in three days in Delhi. We can only decide what to do after that. My cabinet colleagues are also of the same opinion,” BS Yediyurappa said, when asked whether a decision would be taken regarding the inclusion of Veerashaiva-Lingayats into the OBC category.

Yediyurappa said that the matter has been referred to the Attorney General, who will have to submit his opinion, after which he could take up the suggestions with the leaders in New Delhi.

Two days ago, the state government issued an order and appointed BS Paramashivaiah as the Chairperson of the Veerashaiva-Lingayat Development Corporation. Paramashivaiah is also the President of the Karnataka Veerashaiva Development Organisation.

Speaking to the media, seer of the Balehosur Mutt in Haveri district, Dangaleshwara Swamy, said that the members of the Veerashaiva-Lingayat community are happy with the Chief Minister’s decision. “Of course, setting up the board is a big step. But if our long-standing demand of being included in the OBC list comes true, we would have Yediyurappa to thank for it. This has been a struggle for many years. If this does happen, then we will be able to get more representation in gram panchayat or local elections,” Dangaleshwara Swamy said.

Cabinet expansion in two days

Yediyurappa also said that the final list of new ministers to be inducted to the cabinet would be ready in the next two days. Speaking to the media ahead of the state cabinet meeting, BS Yediyurappa said, “I have discussed the issue of cabinet expansion with Amit Shah (Union Home Minister). The final list of candidates will be ready in two days. After that, an announcement will be made.”



