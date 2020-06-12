With deceased Kannur man testing coronavirus positive, Kerala death toll at 20

The last two deaths from COVID-19 were recorded in Kannur district.

Kannur District Medical Officer (DMO) Dr Narayana Naik K confirmed on Friday that a 71-year-old man who died in the district on Thursday had COVID-19. This takes the total coronavirus death toll in Kerala to 20.

The man had come from Mumbai on June 9 and had been in home quarantine, Dr Narayana Naik tells TNM. “On June 10, he developed fever and diarrhoea. His swab samples were collected the same day and the result came today that he was coronavirus positive,” he adds.

On Thursday, another COVID-19 patient in Kannur had passed away. The person, who had liver ailments, had tested positive for SARS-CoV-2 on Wednesday and died the next day.

An 87-year-old man who died in the Thrissur Medical College on Sunday was also confirmed to have had COVID-19 three days later. Thrissur, with 25 new cases reported on Thursday, will have stricter restrictions in place, with Collector Shanavas announcing four more containment zones in the district. Four of the new coronavirus patients in Thrissur are sanitation workers in the Corporation, and four others are head load workers i.e. those working in carrying, loading and unloading materials.

Presently, 1,259 people are under treatment for COVID-19 in Kerala.

Considering the spike in COVID-19 cases in the last few weeks, Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan said in his Thursday press conference that private hospitals in the state will soon be allowed to treat COVID-19 patients as well. A protocol for the same will be put in place.

CM Pinarayi said that if the situation becomes severe, the state should be prepared with more treatment centres. The government has started preparations with many private hospitals. So far, all the COVID-19 cases have been dealt with by government hospitals. The announcement came a day after the state opened frontline treatment centres (functioning as temporary hospitals) to treat asymptomatic patients.

