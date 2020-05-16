Decathlon rolls out zero-contact shopping options for customers amid COVID-19

The company has rolled out the 'reserve and collect' feature whereby customers can order, pay online and collect their merchandise.

Coronavirus Coronavirus

Sports products retailer Decathlon on Friday said that it has come with zero-contact shopping options for customers in view of the coronavirus pandemic.

The company has rolled out the 'reserve and collect' feature whereby customers can order, pay online and within two hours of receiving an SMS-notification confirming the order, can collect their merchandise over drive-thru pickup and store pickup.

Designated pickup areas have been marked at car-parking facilities of stores where the drive-thru option is available. Customers wishing to visit any of Decathlon's open stores after ordering and paying online can pick up their order from within a designated, zero-contact pickup area inside the store after sharing their order details with Decathlon staff.

Further, for customers opting for an in-store purchase, Decathlon has introduced an innovative 'scan and pay', whereby a customer has to choose from the off-the-shelf products, scan a barcode by using the Decathlon app, pay on their phone using their preferred payment option, and exit.

The statement said that all operating stores are strictly adhering to the prescribed local guidelines on top of Decathlon's stringent, internal operating protocols.

"These include -- but are not limited to -- physical distancing of at least two metres, using hand sanitisers frequently, wearing masks at all times, temperature screening for all walk-ins and Decathlon teammates", it said.

It said that customers can also go to Decathlon's India online store or Decathlon app. All orders are shipped directly to the safety of customers' homes from regularly sanitised warehouses and facilities.

Currently, 22 stores are open across 16 cities with additional re-openings expected, subject to local guidelines.