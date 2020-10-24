Debris of AI Express flight that crashed at Kozhikode airport removed, sent for probe

The airline's officials from Mumbai supervised the shifting of the cockpit portion of the aircraft to a nearby area, using a crane, they said.

news Air India Express crash

Part of the debris of theAir India Express plane that crashed at nearby Karipur airport in Malappuram on August 7, killing 21 people, was on Friday shifted from the accident site for facilitating a thorough probe, airport authorities said.

Twenty one people, including the pilot and co-pilot, were killed when the AIE flight from Dubai with 190 people on board overshot the tabletop runway, fell into a 35-feet valley and broke into pieces.

"The rest of the debris will also be removed from the accident site to a nearby location and preserved there for further investigations," authorities said.

The five-member panel appointed by the Aircraft Accident Investigation Board is yet to file its report on the circumstances that led to the crash.

Meanwhile, the airline recently distributed interim compensation to passengers of the flight.

The next of kin of those killed and aged above 15 were given Rs 10 lakh and Rs five lakh for those below the age of 15.

The seriously injured were given an interim compensation of Rs two lakh, while those with minor injuries got Rs 50,000 each.

The Director General of Civil Aviation ban on operating wide bodied aircraft from the airport as a follow up measure post the accident is still in force.

In September, the Supreme Court sought a response from the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) and the Civil Aviation Ministry to a plea seeking the installation of Engineered Mass Arresting System (EMAS) in vulnerable airports in India. EMAS is a technology that prevents overrunning of an aircraft.

According to the Federal Aviation Administration in the US, this system uses crushable material that is placed at the end of a runway to stop an aircraft from overshooting the runway. The tires of the aircraft sink into the lightweight material, which is usually made of concrete blocks and the aircraft decelerates as it rolls through it.