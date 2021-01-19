Deaths of two vaccine beneficiaries in K’taka, UP unrelated says govt

The Union Health Ministry said that the vaccination did not cause the death of the vaccine beneficiaries.

news Coronavirus

The Union Health Ministry on Tuesday clarified that deaths of two men in Uttar Pradesh and Karnataka following immunisation was found to be not related to the vaccination, while also touching upon the grave issue of vaccine hesitancy amongst healthcare workers. Union Health Secretary Rajesh Bhushan said, "Both the death cases in Karnataka and Uttar Pradesh were found to be unrelated to the vaccination.”

A 52-year-old healthcare worker from Uttar Pradesh's Moradabad district died a day after being administered the COVID-19 vaccination. A 43-year-old resident of Karnataka's Bellary too passed away two days later. The health ministry had ordered for a post-mortem to be conducted to examine the cause of their death. It was found that the death in UP man was due to cardiopulmonary disease while the Bellary resident died due to cardiopulmonary failure.

The nation-wide vaccination drive had kick-started on January 16, and 4,54,049 people had been vaccinated till Tuesday morning.

Besides this, 580 adverse events following vaccination have been reported, out of which seven people were hospitalised. This has reportedly resulted in vaccine hesitancy amongst the healthcare workers.

Niti Aayog Member V.K. Paul noted that vaccine hesitancy among healthcare workers is detrimental in the fight against COVID-19. He added that vaccine hesitancy must cease to exist before the pandemic claimed people's lives.

He assured that serious problems as of now have been found to be negligible, unfounded, and insignificant. Paul said that he took the vaccine on the first day of the drive, at AIIMS in Delhi and "I have zero side-effects".

"The world is clamouring for the vaccine. Here, In India, the country made the vaccine, got them to the doorstep, and still if we health care workers are not taking it, it is saddening. I would request them to accept it. In a few days, we aim to vaccinate the health care workers and we can start the non-Covid facilities."