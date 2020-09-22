Death toll rises to 20 in Bhiwandi building collapse, rescue operations continue

A dilapidated building located at Bhiwandi town of Maharashtra had come crashing down on sleeping victims at wee hours on Monday.

The death toll in the Bhiwandi building collapse in Maharashtra increased to twenty on Tuesday morning as the rescue operations continued for over twenty-eight hours since the incident took place.

Both the NDRF and personnel from the Thane Disaster Response Force (TDRF) are still on site. Satya Pradan, the Chief of the NRDF tweeted on Tuesday and said that while more bodies have been recovered, there is a likelihood that still others are stuck under the debris. He also said that so far 18 dead bodies have been recovered and 20 people have been rescued during the operations.

BHIWANDI BLDNG COLLAPSE: update 7

@NDRFHQ teams on site

More bodies extracted

More likely under debris

So far 18 dead extracted

20 rescued live

Ops continue

Deep condolences of #NDRF to deceased’s families@PMOIndia @HMOIndia @PIBHomeAffairs @PIBMumbai @ANI pic.twitter.com/Nsht4KFAsX September 22, 2020

The three-storeyed building located in Maharashtra's Bhiwandi town collapsed on sleeping residents at around 3:40 am on Monday. Out of the twenty people who succumbed in the incident, eight are children between two to fourteen years. The third floor of the building had come crashing on the first floor.

A Thane Municipal Corporation official had earlier said that the building was not in the list of dilapidated structures of the Bhiwandi-Nizampur Municipal Corporation.

The building is located in Bhiwandi which is a power loom town located around 10 km from Thane. The building had nearly 150 people residing in it and around 63 residents are feared to have been trapped under the rubble.

According to reports, the rescue operations came to a halt on Tuesday for around 30 minutes when the team had to balance a slab that came crashing down from the third floor.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi expressed condolences for the victims of the tragic incident on Twitter. “Saddened by the building collapse in Bhiwandi, Maharashtra. Condolences to the bereaved families. Praying for a quick recovery of those injured. Rescue operations are underway and all possible assistance is being provided to the affected,” he Tweeted.