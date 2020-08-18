Death toll in Karipur air crash rises to 19 after injured passenger succumbs

Ten days after the tragic Karipur air crash, a passenger who was under treatment at a private hospital in Malappuram, succumbed to his injuries, Kozhikode district information office announced. With this, the total number of people who lost their lives in the accident rose to 19.

According to a Times of India report, the deceased has been identified as 68-year-old KK Aravindakshan from Thiruvali in Malappuram district. He was under treatment at a private hospital in Perinthalmanna. As per the report, Aravindakshan had a fractured leg and ribs. Although he underwent surgery, he died following a heart attack on Sunday night.

As per the report, Aravindakshanâ€™s wife who was also a passenger in the flight, is still hospitalised following injuries.

It was on August 7 night that an Air India Express flight from Dubai carrying 190 people including six crew members, crashed after skidding off the tabletop runway of Calicut International Airport. The plane fell 35 feet into a valley, and then crashed into a wall. The impact of the crash split the aircraft into two, with the cockpit seeing maximum damage. Eighteen people including the two pilots were killed at the time.

Most of the people who died in the accident, were seated in the front seats. An investigation by a five-member team of Aircraft Accident Investigation Board (AAIB) is ongoing to find out what led to the accident.

Meanwhile, on Monday, the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) representative stated in the Parliamentary Standing Committee for Civil Aviation, that the allegations from some quarters that there has been an error from the part of the pilot, cannot be held true as of now. It was stated that a conclusion can only be reached once the probe is completed, reports Mathrubhumi News. MPs from Kerala have reportedly asked the ministry to increase compensation for the victims of the air crash.

