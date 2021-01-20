Death threats issued to IUML members at CPI(M) rally in Kerala’s Kannur

This happened when a group of CPI(M) workers, who were arrested for violence during the local body elections, were released from jail.

The CPI(M) in Kerala took out a procession in Kannur district while issuing death threats to the Indian Union Muslim League (IUML) cadres. This happened on Monday evening when a group of CPI(M) workers, who were arrested for violence during the local body elections, were released from jail.

The procession was taken out in Mayyil town in Taliparamba assembly constituency of Kannur district with the CPI(M) cadres shouting that League workers will be killed.

The party leaders also shouted "CPI(M) is an organization which has killed those the party wanted to kill and will again kill whoever it wants."

The party cadres said that the League workers will be killed and green flags draped on their bodies.

Kannur district is a Red bastion and Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan, former party state secretary and politburo member Kodiyeri Balakrishnan and health minister and industries minister hail from this district.

There have been several bloody killings in this district in which the CPI(M) has always been on one side. The victims were either Muslim League, RSS or Congress workers. More than 300 people have lost their lives in this politically volatile district.

CPI(M) Kannur district secretary MV Jayarajan while speaking to media persons said "The CPI(M) is not involved in the matter. To my knowledge a group of youngsters were celebrating the release of their friends from prison in cases related to fights during the recent local body elections. The party area committee was also not in the know of this, anyway party will check on this."

Muslim Youth League worker Ariyil Abdul Shukoor was killed at Taliparamba in Kannur district in 2012 and the then CPI(M) district secretary P Jayarajan and Kalliyaseri MLA, TV Rajesh were arrested and jailed after the CBI took over the investigation.

Kerala police is on high alert following the threats by the CPI(M).

Muslim League national organizing secretary, ET Mohammed Basheer while speaking to IANS said "Police must take strict action over these death threats issued by the CPI(M) in Kannur district. The CPI(M) has always been one party in all the political murders in Kannur and these types of processions have ended in major confrontations and deaths and police must take immediate action."