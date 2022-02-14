Death of Kerala models: Ansi Kabeer's family seeks CBI probe into car crash

Ansi Kabeer, and two others, including Miss Kerala 2019 runner-up Anjana Shajan, were killed in a road accident on the Vyttila-Palarivattom Bypass in Kochi on November 1, 2021.

The family of former Miss Kerala Ansi Kabeer on Monday, February 14, have demanded a CBI probe into the modelâ€™s death, expressing displeasure in the manner in which the probe is going on. Ancy Kabeer, and two others, including Miss Kerala 2019 runner-up Anjana Shajan, were killed in a road accident on the Vyttila-Palarivattom Bypass in Kochi on November 1, 2021.

There have been many twists and turns in the case, and recently, a fresh case was registered against one of the suspects who were questioned in the case. A new case has been registered against hotel owner Roy George, who was earlier arrested under charges of deleting evidence and released later. Royâ€™s hotel is reportedly where a DJ party was held, and the two models were on their way back from the party when the car crash took place.

Now, Nizamuddin, a close relative of Ansi, said even though the police probe is currently on, there seems to be lack of clarity. "It's been a few months since the probe started and now a fresh case has been registered against the hotel owner (Roy) in a different case under (Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act (Pocso). Things are not clear as it appears there was a gang behind it and issues are interlinked. We are going to meet the Chief Minister to seek a CBI probe into the matter," said Nizamuddin.

Incidentally, last week a mother and her daughter alleged of sexual abuse by the hotel owner and based on her complaint, the police registered a case under POCSO Act. The hotel owner, along with his friend and another woman, have sought anticipatory bail from the Kerala High Court over the allegations levelled by the mother and daughter.

In the accident case, Vayalatin and five of his staff members were arrested and granted bail the next day.

In the then remand report, the police expressed doubts whether drugs played a role in the incident. The involvement of blackmailing also needed to be probed, it said, and hence Ansiâ€™s family has decided to seek a CBI probe.

Roy George had been arrested after he told the police that the CCTV hard disk which contained the visuals of the party has been destroyed.

Ansi Kabeer (25) and Anjana Shajan (24) had died instantly in the road accident, and a third person, Ashiq, had succumbed to his injuries a few days later, leaving Abdul Rahman, who drove the car, the only witness.

Though the probe team recovered the hard disk of the CCTV footage at the hotel, it failed to get any visuals of the party, raising suspicion of a foul play.

After several days of probe, the police team learnt that there was an altercation during the party. Before things could take an ugly turn, the youngsters had left the hotel. It was on their way back that the car, after hitting a two-wheeler, lost control and turned turtle and the death occurred.

However, police found that there was a vehicle following the car carrying the two women. During interrogation, the driver said that the victims' car was being driven at an extremely high speed.

Ansiâ€™s family now suspects that the activities going on at the hotel have to be probed thoroughly as there seems to be a mystery. They have said they will approach the Kerala High Court for a CBI probe if there is no favourable reply from the government.

With IANS inpus