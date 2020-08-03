Death of Andhra Dalit man detained for not wearing mask: Cop arrested

A case has been registered against Chirala town 2 police station sub-inspector K Vijay Kumar for causing the death of Dalit youth by negligence.

The Andhra Pradesh police on Saturday arrested the Chirala town 2 police station sub-inspector K Vijay Kumar for alleged negligence leading to the death of a Dalith youth. The officer was suspended following the death of a Dalit youth who was detained for not wearing a facemask.

Yericharla Kiran was detained for not wearing a mask and helmet on July 18 along with his friend, Shini Abraham. The police have accused the duo of creating a ruckus and also of allegedly beating up a constable at Kothapeta check-post for reprimanding them.

While being transported to the police station by sub-inspector Vijay Kumar, police say, Kiran attempted to flee and sustained a head injury in the process. He was first admitted to Chirala government hospital and later at a private hospital but passed away two days later.

His family had alleged that the police officers are responsible and it was a case of custodial death.

Vijay Kumar was issued a suspension order on July 28 and arrested on August 1. A case has been registered against the officer under sections 304 for causing death by negligence, reported The Hindu.

After protests by the victims family and opposition parties, the Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy initiated a probe into the incident and announced an ex gratia of Rs 10 lakhs to the family.

The probe into the conduct of the police personnel was carried out by Darsi Deputy Superintendent of Police K Prakasa Rao who submitted his findings to the South Coastal Zone Inspector general of police J Prabhakar Rao.