Dead blue whale washes ashore in Andhra Pradesh’s Srikakulam

Forest department officials said that the mammal is suspected to be a baby whale due to its small size. The cause of death is yet to be ascertained.

A giant fish, said to be a blue whale, has washed ashore off Bay of Bengal in Andhra Pradesh’s Srikakulam district. The dead fish washed ashore at Meghavaram beach in the north coastal Santhabommali mandal on Thursday, July 27 evening. The forest department officials told the media that the whale was a rare type of blue whale and is listed as an endangered species by the International Union for Conservation of Nature. The blue whale is said to be the biggest animal on earth.

The Meghavaram beach turned into a local sightseeing spot on Thursday when the dead blue whale washed ashore. Many people from nearby villages gathered to see the fish.

The whale reportedly weighed about five tons and was over 25 feet long. The forest officials told the media that the mammal is suspected to be a baby whale as it is smaller than adult whales. Blue whales can weigh as much as 200 tons (approximately 33 elephants).

“The cause of death is unknown. A veterinary doctor will perform a postmortem and it will be disposed of,” a forest department official said.

Last year in May, a gold-painted chariot washed ashore along the Sunnapalli coast in the same Santhabommali mandal. Officials said the chariot appeared to have washed up from Thailand or Myanmar due to the high tidal waves caused by Cyclone Asani.