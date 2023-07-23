DCW chief denied permission to meet assault survivors in Manipur

The Delhi Commission for Women (DCW) Chairperson Swati Maliwal reached Manipur on Sunday despite being denied permission to meet the two Kuki-Zomi sexual assault survivors.

The Delhi Commission for Women (DCW) Chairperson Swati Maliwal on Saturday, July 22 alleged that the Manipur government denied her permission to enter the state. However, she arrived at Imphal on Sunday and said that she would directly go to the Chief Minister's office and meet the CM N Biren Singh. Swati said that the state government had invited her to Manipur to meet the two women from Kuki-Zomi community who had been subjected to the horrifying ordeal of being stripped, paraded and sexually assaulted on May 4. However, she claimed that the government rescinded the permission due to the law and order situation in the state.

Expressing her outrage, Swati said, “After giving me the green light to visit Manipur, they have now taken a U-turn and suddenly denied permission to meet survivors and lend them support. This is both shocking and absurd. Why should meeting survivors of sexual violence be hindered? I had already made travel arrangements after discussing the visit with them. Why are they trying to obstruct me???” She published her statement on Twitter and shared the email response she received from an official representing the Manipur government.

Manipur Govt recommended I consider postponing my visit due to law and order situation. After deliberation on their suggestion, have decided to fly to Imphal as planned. Sought time from Manipur CM. Will meet him & request him to come along to visit the sexual assault survivors. pic.twitter.com/Z8qycrnNQR — Swati Maliwal (@SwatiJaiHind) July 23, 2023

Despite the state government cancelling her permission, Swati reached Manipur on Sunday. “I am here to help our sisters in Manipur specifically because of the law and order situation in the state. I want to meet the sexual abuse survivors and see if they have got legal aid, counselling or any compensation. I have come here to help the people of the state," she told the media.

#WATCH | After reaching Imphal airport, DCW chief Swati Maliwal says "I will directly go to the CM's Office, I want to meet Chief Minister N Biren Singh. I want to meet the sexual abuse survivors and see if they have got legal aid, counselling or any compensation. I appeal to the… pic.twitter.com/dIFCASftl4 — ANI (@ANI) July 23, 2023

On Saturday, a demonstration took place at Delhi's Jantar Mantar, led by several individuals belonging to the Kuki community, seeking a separate administration to put an end to the violence and restore peace in the troubled northeastern state. Joining the cause, activists from the All India Students' Association and the Krantikari Yuva Sangathan also gathered at Jantar Mantar to protest, holding up placards and banners. The protesters also demanded the resignation of CM Biren Singh. They also vehemently demanded strict action against those responsible for the reprehensible act of disrobing and parading the two women.

Meanwhile, the Manipur Police on Saturday claimed to have arrested one more accused, a juvenile, taking the total number of arrests in the women assault case to six. Police said that the sixth accused was arrested from Thoubal district on Saturday afternoon.