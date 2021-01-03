DCGI approves COVID-19 vaccine by SII, Bharat Biotech for restricted emergency use

Prime Minister Narendra Modi took to Twitter to congratulate the two firms and the scientists who worked on the two vaccines.

The Drugs Controller General of India announced on Sunday that the vaccines developed by Serum Institute of India and Bharat Biotech have been approved for restricted use in an emergency situation. The Subject Expert Committee of Central Drugs Standard Control Organisation (CDSCO) had recommended the ‘Restricted Emergency Approval’ of the COVID-19 virus vaccine of Serum Institute of India as well as Bharat Biotech. While SII’s vaccine is called Covishield, Bharat Biotech’s vaccine is called Covaxin.

“After adequate examination, CDSCO has decided to accept the recommendations of the Expert Committee and accordingly, vaccines of M/s Serum and M/s Bharat Biotech are being approved for restricted use in emergency situation,” the Drugs Controller General of India told the media on Sunday. After reading out the statement, however, the DCGI did not take any further questions from the media.

The vaccines developed by SII and Bharat Biotech both have to be taken in two doses, the DCGI told the media, and have to be stored at two-eight degrees Celsius.

“A decisive turning point to strengthen a spirited fight! DCGI granting approval to vaccines of @SerumInstIndia and @BharatBiotech accelerates the road to a healthier and COVID-free nation. Congratulations India. Congratulations to our hardworking scientists and innovators,” the Prime Minister tweeted.

Adar Poonawalla, the CEO of Serum Institute of India, tweeted that Covishield, the vaccine, will be ready for roll-out in the coming weeks. “Happy new year, everyone! All the risks @SerumInstIndia took with stockpiling the vaccine, have finally paid off. COVISHIELD, India's first COVID-19 vaccine is approved, safe, effective and ready to roll-out in the coming weeks,” he tweeted.